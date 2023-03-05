Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Short Interest Down 17.2% in February

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAK. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,374,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Codiak BioSciences Stock Up 14.4 %

NASDAQ:CDAK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 78,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,114. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.93. Codiak BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Codiak BioSciences

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

(Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.