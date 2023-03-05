Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Down 26.9% in February

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cogna Educação Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS COGNY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.31. 12,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,393. Cogna Educação has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.

About Cogna Educação

(Get Rating)

Cogna Educação SA is a private educational organization, which engages in the provision of educational services. The firm’s activities include in-class and distance-learning, higher education and post-graduate courses, managing child, K-12 and high school teaching activities, selling textbooks and learning aids, and licensing teaching and pedagogic products.

