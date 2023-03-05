Coin98 Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Coin98 has a market cap of $53.22 million and approximately $11.59 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.98 or 0.01308913 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00012948 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00032578 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.25 or 0.01666324 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

