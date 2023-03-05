Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Tops $1,589.18 on Top Exchanges (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $2.82 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,589.18 or 0.07091021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

