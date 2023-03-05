CoinEx Token (CET) Tops One Day Volume of $995,946.68

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $143.19 million and $995,946.68 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

