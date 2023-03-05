Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CL opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.