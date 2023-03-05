Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Commerce Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average is $68.86. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $59.81 and a one year high of $72.60.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,333,866.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,333,866.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $38,813.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $672,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after acquiring an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,291 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Articles

