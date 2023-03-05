Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Up 9.6% in February

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,400 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 905,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

CCU opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.79. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is currently 50.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCU. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 114.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 300,523 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,736,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,863,000 after buying an additional 280,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 278,400 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 34.4% in the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 745,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 190,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 45.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 181,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

