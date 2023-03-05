Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Up 9.6% in February

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,400 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 905,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance
CCU opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.79. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCU. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 114.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 300,523 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,736,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,863,000 after buying an additional 280,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 278,400 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 34.4% in the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 745,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 190,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 45.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 181,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
