Comparing Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) & Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Harleysville Financial pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 32.03% 12.34% 1.13% Meridian 16.73% 14.09% 1.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Harleysville Financial and Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meridian has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.34%. Given Meridian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Meridian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $29.90 million 3.18 $8.79 million $2.74 9.34 Meridian $130.45 million 1.41 $21.83 million $3.57 8.86

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Meridian beats Harleysville Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment consists of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

