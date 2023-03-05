Compound (COMP) Price Tops $45.25 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $45.25 or 0.00201696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $328.80 million and approximately $21.34 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00095725 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00056020 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00054434 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004527 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000348 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 46.91540424 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 332 active market(s) with $24,411,784.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

