CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in February

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of CMPVF remained flat at C$34.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.72. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of C$34.00 and a 12 month high of C$34.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMPVF shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

