Conflux Trading 14.7% Lower This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000889 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $503.76 million and approximately $260.13 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,384.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00397581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00087434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.31 or 0.00667006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00550278 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,531,344,958 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,531,141,561.836925 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19037036 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $181,733,762.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

