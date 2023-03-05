ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 33,198 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.24.

COP opened at $108.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

