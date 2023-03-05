Contrasting Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) & Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Logiq shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Generation Hemp and Logiq, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generation Hemp and Logiq’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $680,000.00 50.50 -$9.82 million N/A N/A Logiq $37.35 million 0.43 -$20.13 million ($0.76) -0.45

Generation Hemp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Logiq.

Risk and Volatility

Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12% Logiq -77.36% -110.67% -89.61%

Summary

Logiq beats Generation Hemp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the DataLogiq and AppLogiq segments. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance, and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform. The AppLogiq segment enables small and medium sized businesses to create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. AppLogiq empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 16, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

