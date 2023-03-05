Contrasting Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Squarespace and Tenet Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Squarespace -4.09% N/A -3.59% Tenet Fintech Group -55.67% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Squarespace and Tenet Fintech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Squarespace 0 9 5 0 2.36 Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Squarespace presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.60%. Given Squarespace’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Squarespace is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

This table compares Squarespace and Tenet Fintech Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Squarespace $845.58 million 3.87 -$249.15 million N/A N/A Tenet Fintech Group $82.68 million 0.74 -$39.70 million ($0.79) -0.77

Tenet Fintech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Squarespace.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of Squarespace shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.5% of Squarespace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Squarespace has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Squarespace beats Tenet Fintech Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group, Inc. is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms. The Financial Services segment provides commercial loans to entrepreneurs and SMEs and giving turn-key credit outsourcing services to banks and other lending institutions. The Other segment includes activity and unallocated portion of the Canadian parent company’s services and all non-operating holdings registered in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

