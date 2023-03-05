Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,718 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPNG. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Coupang by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 677,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100,827 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,104,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.02.

CPNG opened at $14.58 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

