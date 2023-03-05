Covenant One Day Trading Volume Tops $89,595.88 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Covenant has a market cap of $58.43 million and $89,595.88 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00003273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covenant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00423524 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,433.11 or 0.28627424 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,660,378 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covenant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covenant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.