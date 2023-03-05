Cowen Begins Coverage on DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

DICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NASDAQ:DICE opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.71. DICE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

