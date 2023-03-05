Cowen Begins Coverage on DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
DICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.86.
DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DICE opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.71. DICE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66.
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
