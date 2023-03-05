Cowen Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $87.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JACK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Articles

