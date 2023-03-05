Cowen Trims Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Target Price to $17.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WRBY. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Warby Parker Stock Up 2.6 %

Warby Parker stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.57.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $81,870.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,684.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $81,870.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,684.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $92,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,666,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,784,983.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 625,810 shares of company stock worth $10,768,193. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

