CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPSH stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.80. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

