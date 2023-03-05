Credit Suisse Group Boosts Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Price Target to $13.00

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Trading Up 2.9 %

SCU stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -1.75%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 5,309 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $46,294.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 537,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,607.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 25,533 shares of company stock valued at $229,421 in the last ninety days. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 462,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 82,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 100,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 472,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 260,117 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

