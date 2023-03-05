Credit Suisse Group Lowers Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $27.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

NYSE KSS opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,697,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after acquiring an additional 908,838 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $5,209,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5,384.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

