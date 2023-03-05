Credit Suisse Group Lowers Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $10.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.06.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

About Thoughtworks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 2,061.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

