Credit Suisse Group Lowers Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $10.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
TWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.06.
Shares of TWKS stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $22.29.
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
