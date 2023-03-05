Credit Suisse Group Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $80.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.4 %

Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.09. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

