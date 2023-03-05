Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

DHY opened at $1.91 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

Insider Activity at Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

In other Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery purchased 45,000 shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.

