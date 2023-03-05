Critical Analysis: Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) vs. Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics $47.64 million 2.47 -$27.58 million ($0.30) -6.83 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $400,000.00 12.56 -$39.47 million ($8.39) -0.21

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics. Protalix BioTherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Protalix BioTherapeutics and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.57%. Given Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is more favorable than Protalix BioTherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics -31.33% N/A -24.72% Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -453.11% -133.55% -108.52%

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Carmiel, Israel.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

