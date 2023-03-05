Critical Analysis: Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) & WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU)

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) and WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Super League Gaming and WOWI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Gaming 0 0 1 0 3.00 WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Super League Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 230.03%. Given Super League Gaming’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than WOWI.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Gaming $11.67 million 1.94 -$20.75 million ($2.05) -0.30 WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Super League Gaming and WOWI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WOWI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Super League Gaming.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Super League Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Super League Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of WOWI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Gaming and WOWI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Gaming -417.35% -49.81% -44.54% WOWI N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WOWI has a beta of -22.64, suggesting that its share price is 2,364% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Super League Gaming beats WOWI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About WOWI

WOWI, Inc. engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and business in the legal cannabis industry nationally. It also engages in packaging & labeling, lease equipment, and lease of real property. The company was founded in August 1987 and is headquartered in Pueblo, CO.

