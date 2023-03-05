Croda International (LON:CRDA) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,200 ($74.82) price target on the stock.

CRDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($98.95) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($104.98) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,920 ($95.57).

Croda International Stock Down 1.0 %

Croda International stock opened at GBX 6,648 ($80.22) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,865.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,784.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The firm has a market cap of £9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,432.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.61. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 5,862 ($70.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,082.06 ($97.53).

Croda International Increases Dividend

About Croda International

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 61 ($0.74) dividend. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,327.59%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

