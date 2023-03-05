Cronos (CRO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.84 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $11.00 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00071242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00053270 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023668 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.