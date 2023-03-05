Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) PT Lowered to C$3.42

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$3.60 to C$3.42 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.52.

TSE:CRON opened at C$2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 25.37, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.74. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of C$2.68 and a 12-month high of C$5.36.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

