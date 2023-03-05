CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. 73,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.04. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director George Bruce sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,617 shares in the company, valued at $820,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 906.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

