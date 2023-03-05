Crypto International Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $97,318.96 (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Crypto International token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001973 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto International has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Crypto International has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $97,318.96 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Crypto International

Crypto International’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.44143978 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $122,824.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

