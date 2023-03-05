Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) PT Lowered to $50.00

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTRGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cutera from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair started coverage on Cutera in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.20.

CUTR stock opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Cutera had a negative net margin of 32.62% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Cutera’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2,861.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

