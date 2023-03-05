cVault.finance (CORE) Price Tops $3.04 on Exchanges

cVault.finance (CORE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $30,405.79 and $2,409.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00012991 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

