Cytokinetics, Incorporated Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.22) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.63) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.98) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.85. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,971,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,971,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,679. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

