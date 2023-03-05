Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. 44,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,423. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.40. Daiwa House Industry has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $28.26.
Daiwa House Industry Company Profile
