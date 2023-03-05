Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,796 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRI opened at $147.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.17. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $152.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

