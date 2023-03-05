Dash (DASH) One Day Volume Tops $97.45 Million

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Dash has a total market cap of $742.44 million and approximately $97.45 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $66.76 or 0.00297470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoSe coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 11,171,491 coins and its circulating supply is 11,120,725 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is https://reddit.com/r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is a digital currency that aims to provide fast, secure, and private payments as an alternative to traditional payment methods. It is an open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that was launched in 2014 and operates on a decentralized network with a two-tier architecture. Dash offers additional services such as InstantSend and PrivateSend, and has a focus on usability and user experience. It is used for various purposes including making payments, remittances, online shopping, gaming, investing, and trading, and is accepted by an increasing number of merchants and service providers. Dash was created by developer Evan Duffield in 2014 with the goal of providing an alternative to traditional payment systems that prioritizes speed, security, and privacy.”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

