Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $169.05. The company had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 315. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.51. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $108.08 and a 1 year high of $183.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €170.00 ($180.85) to €175.00 ($186.17) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

