Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Update

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,200 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 590,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DECK traded up $7.57 on Friday, hitting $428.41. 267,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,290. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $433.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $411.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.53. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $17,370,043 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

