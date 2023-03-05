DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0369 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $843,941.90 and $135.95 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00201136 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00095401 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00056888 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00054575 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000815 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,903,692 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

