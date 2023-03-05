Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.89-90.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.02 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.69.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,256.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.