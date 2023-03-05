Derwent London’s (DLN) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLNGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($28.96) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,399 ($41.02) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.79) to GBX 2,450 ($29.56) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($35.60) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,950.71 ($35.61).

DLN stock opened at GBX 2,568 ($30.99) on Wednesday. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 1,783 ($21.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,325 ($40.12). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,555.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,377.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,078.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 54.50 ($0.66) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.00. Derwent London’s payout ratio is currently 3,277.31%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

