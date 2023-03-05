Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Update

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 917,600 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 727,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Despegar.com

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter worth $75,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

NYSE:DESP opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Despegar.com

Several equities research analysts have commented on DESP shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Despegar.com to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Despegar.com Corp. is an online travel company, which engages in providing online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Ernesto Cadeiras, and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

