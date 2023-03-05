DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 31st total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of DFI Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get DFI Retail Group alerts:

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DFILF remained flat at $2.86 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.86. DFI Retail Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.