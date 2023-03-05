Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Short Interest Update

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,230,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 8,200,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.32. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 73.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

