DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives $32.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.10.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on DV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
DoubleVerify Trading Up 1.7 %
DV stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.76.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,049,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DoubleVerify by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in DoubleVerify by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,611,000 after purchasing an additional 101,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 144,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleVerify (DV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.