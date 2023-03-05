Downing One VCT (LON:DDV1) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.00

Shares of Downing One VCT plc (LON:DDV1 – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.69). Downing One VCT shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.69), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Downing One VCT Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £102.85 million and a PE ratio of 950.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.58.
Downing One VCT Company Profile
Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.
