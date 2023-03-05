Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 593,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,665 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 470,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $3,682,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,997,672.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 470,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 559,169 shares of company stock valued at $12,702,936. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DBX opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

